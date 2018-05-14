Naomi Campbell hosts Annual Fashion for Relief Gala at #Cannes2018 | Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Craig David Spotted

The 2018 Fashion For Relief Gala held at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

This year’s theme for the gala was Race to Equality to focus on health, education, and culture. Fashion For Relief raised money for Save The Children, as well as the Times Up movement.

The event was attended by Jussie Smollett, Adrien Brody, Michelle Rodriguez, Edward Enninful, Kendall Jenner, Craig David and more.

Models that walked the runway for the event include Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Natalia Vodianova, Winnie Harlow, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Barrett, Ming Xi, Jussie Smollett, Natasha Poly, Maria Borges, and Sara Sampaio.

Red Carpet

Fashion Show

Dinner

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Phillips | Dave Benett/FFR | Gareth B. Cattermole/FFR