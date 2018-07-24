Defecting Lawmakers have no “grievances against me or the government I lead” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that none of the lawmakers who defected on Tuesday has any grievance against him or his government.

Buhari said this in a statement released on his Facebook.

15 senators and 37 House of Representatives members defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

Buhari, in his statement, said no harm or injury will be done by the defectors to APC, and urged members of the party “to not despair.”

See Buhari’s statement:

I wish all of our party members who today defected, the very best in their future undertakings. The APC has done its best to stop the defections, and I must commend the party leadership for working tirelessly to unite the party and position it for future victory. I am confident that no harm or injury will be done by these defections, to the APC and its aspirations. I urge party faithful to not despair, but to instead see this as something that happens in seasons like this, on the eve of elections. As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the Distinguished and Honourable lawmakers have issues in/with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies. Let me also note that none of the defecting federal lawmakers has any specific grievances against me or the government I lead; neither do I harbour any ill-feeling towards any of them. I fully respect their freedom to choose what party to associate with. I am using this opportunity to restate my total commitment to the values of democracy, as well as my total willingness to work with ALL members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. Muhammadu Buhari

24 July 2018