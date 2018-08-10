BellaNaija

Charles Okocha and Moet Abebe Cover VL Magazine’s August Issue

10.08.2018

To celebrate 5 successful years of publishing, VL magazine unveils trendsetting actor Charles Okocha and “the radio goddess” Moet Abebe.
In the exclusive interview, the media personalities share challenges, how they manage to stay relevant and consistent, major inspiration and plans for the future.
See more photos:
 
Credits
Charles Okocha
Photography: @quaver_photography
Styling: @thafashiongawd 
Makeup: @Annklairmakeup
Graphics: @chrishaze_
Accessories: @greatjaja7
Shoes: @dedemann_ng
CEO & Publisher: @theoolele
Moet Abebe
Photography: @quaver_photography
Styled by: @oziomaobiuku
Hair: @ariyikhair
Makeup: @Annklairmakeup
Graphics: @chrishaze_
Accessories: @amarzjewelry
Head piece: @asakraft
CEO & Publisher: @theoolele

