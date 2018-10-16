Governor Fayose arrives EFCC Office in “EFCC I’m Here” T-Shirt

Governor Ayo Fayose on Tuesday arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The governor made this known in a tweet.

The outgoing governor of Ekiti state has been invited over corruption allegations.

I'm now in the custody of EFCC. While I'm here, my media aide, @OlayinkaLere will operate this twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/PDkR2Q5BJF — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) October 16, 2018