Governor Fayose arrives EFCC Office in “EFCC I’m Here” T-Shirt

16.10.2018 at By 4 Comments

Governor Ayo Fayose on Tuesday arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The governor made this known in a tweet.

The outgoing governor of Ekiti state has been invited over corruption allegations.

  • Xplorenollywood.com October 16, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    My media aide will operate the handle. Why didnt you also use the handle to tell us why the money was handed to you and what you used it for? SMDH… Naija, i am starting to believe this is a zoo true true.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Adesola Onabajo October 16, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Drama King…lmao

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Adamazi October 16, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    I bow.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Dayo October 17, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Nigeria is run by clowns…

    Love this! 4 Reply
