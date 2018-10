Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrived into Sydney International Airport in Sydney, New South Wales early on Monday (October 15).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Sydney ahead of the Invictus Games and they will be embarking on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, which will officially kick off on Tuesday (October 16).

Photo Credit: John Grainger/Newspix/Getty Images