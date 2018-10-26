We’re Loving Meghan Markle in a Slicked-Back Ponytail 😍

The Duchess of Sussex has been on her first royal tour for a couple of days now and we can’t keep our eyes off her!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their final stop in Tonga at Tupou College to unveil the Queen’s Canopy Dedication, and this time, the mother-to-be wore a sky blue Veronica Beard button-down dress which she stylishly paired with grey suede cutout pumps from Banana Republic.

What we loved most about her look though, was her new hairdo – a sleek mid-height ponytail. Meghan’s updo which has definitely got to be her slickest ponytail so far, allowed us to see her beautiful face and radiant skin.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson