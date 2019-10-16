Connect with us

Jumoke Adenowo is as Graceful as ever as she Celebrates her Birthday

Award-winning architect and author, Jumoke Adenowo is a year older today, and she’s celebrating her birthday with some new photos.

Sharing photos on her Instagram and celebrating God’s faithfulness in her life, she wrote: “Another year of the faithfulness of a covenant-keeping God! I have seen God’s faithfulness in a completely awesome dimension this past year! So grateful for the Holy Ghost! Permission to flood your timelines?”

Yes! You’re highly permitted to flood our timelines.

 

Photo Credit: jumokeadenowo

