Register to attend LEAP Africa & Union Bank’s Social Innovators Programme & Awards 2019 | November 14th

LEAP Africa in partnership with Union Bank is pleased to announce that the 2019 Social Innovators Programme & Awards (SIPA) will be held in Lagos.

Through SIPA, LEAP and all its partners are increasing awareness on social innovation and celebrating young people who are at the forefront of social transformation across Nigeria. This year’s theme is “People, Profit, Planet -The Tripartite Win” and will attempt to advance the Triple Bottom Line (TBL) framework and the possibilities of realizing human development, sustainable enterprises and a safe planet.

Date: Thursday, November 14th, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

Reeta Roy, President & CEO of Mastercard Foundation will deliver the Keynote Address. She will be joined by Solape Hammod, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments and acting Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment and award-winning Nigerian entrepreneurs such as Clare Omatseye, MD, JNC International, Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro, Founder, MitiMeth, Victor Amusa, CEO Vicfolds Recycling and Alero Ogholi, Founder RUDERF.

Hosted by Bankole Williams, Founder & Principal consultant at LYD Consulting, SIPA 2019 will attract other tri-sector leaders, investors, leading tech companies, and many others to discuss and share on social entrepreneurship as a tool for achieving sustainable development goals. This event is free, but seats are limited, register now!

Contact info
Name: Segun Alimi
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone Number: 014537120, 08169087172

Social platform

Instagram: LEAP Africa
Twitter: @LEAPAfrica
Facebook: leapafrica
Linked In

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

