Our December #BNMovieFeature is Dedicated to Classic English Movies! WATCH Tunde Kelani’s “The Campus Queen”

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be showing a couple of classic English movies for this month of December and today’s movie is titled “Campus Queen“, produced by Tunde Kelani.

The movie stars, Jide Kosoko, Lere Paimo, Sound Sultan, Khabirat Kafidipe, Afeez Oyetoro, Akinwunmi Isola, Sound Sultan, Serah Mbaka.

Watch the movie below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

