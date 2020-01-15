Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Latest Couple Style Moment was during a Basketball Game

Connect with us

Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night recently during a basketball game.

The 39-year-old reality star and the 42-year-old rapper had front row seats on Monday night (January 13) as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian made a stylish statement in an animal print outfit and silver boots.

Check out their style moment below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Reality television star Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West look on during the second half of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Courtney Cox, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Jennifer Meyer, Courtney Cox, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

