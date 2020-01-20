Connect with us

News

"There really was no other option" - See Prince Harry's Emotional Speech About Royal Exit

News

Isabel dos Santos' is Under Investigation for Corruption | Here's What We Know

News

Thomas Markle says Meghan & Harry are "Destroying" and "Cheapening" the Royal Family

News

Prince Harry & Meghan are No Longer Working Members of The Royal Family

News

See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

News

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Music News

New Video: Speed Darlington — Akamu

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Ghana is Planning on Making the “Year of Return” a Permanent Fixture on its Annual Calendar

News

“There really was no other option” – See Prince Harry’s Emotional Speech About Royal Exit

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – MAY 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the launch of the Invictus Games on May 9, 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage)

We’re still not over Harry & Meghan Markle’s royal exit. Just two days ago the Queen announced the deal they arrived at, and now Harry has said he had “no other option.”

In his first personal comments about his decision to step back from public life, the Duke expressed disappointment with the conclusions reached about his future, and said it brought him “great sadness” that it had to come to this.

He also revealed that he had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and his military associations without public funding, but “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

The heartfelt speech was delivered at a private dinner for Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in London, hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to give up their HRH titles and would no longer formally represent the Queen. He said:

The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.

The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride.

Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

Near the end of his speech, Prince Harry thanked the audience, as well as all of those who have followed his and Meghan’s journey. “We are taking a leap of faith, thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

Watch and read his full speech below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Different Kinds of People at Nigerian Parties

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax…Everybody is Faking It

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Advertisement
css.php