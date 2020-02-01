All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg

Arguably South Africa’s wedding of the year, the nuptials of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung took place on Thursday at River Meadow Manor in Middeldrift, Johannesburg. Several South African A-listers attended the couple’s white wedding extravaganza including DJ Zinhle, Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo and more.

Whilst we await the four-part TV special on Showmax from February 24, check out all our fave looks from the wedding!

Thando Thabethe

in @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @xola_madube

Khanyi Mbau

Dress @scalodesigner

Hair @bless_the_hairstudio

Makeup @nikkipitso

Lashes @lashious_za

DJ Zinhle

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Jumpsuit: @haute_hayah

Lashes: @flutterlkg

Lerato Kganyago Make Up – @khethiwe_mkhabela

Hair – @previous_pc

Dress – @gertjohancoetzee

Pic – @_rtcstudios

Eyelashes – @flutterlkg Lungile Thabethe

Photography: @tatsography_

Boity Thulo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @queensstudio_sa

Makeup: @nikkipitso

Tessa Twala Outfit: @quiteria_atelier1

Creative Director: @lord_quiteria

Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Hair: @touch_by_angel

Photography: @sam_chronicles Cassper Nyovest Ayanda Thabethe Dress : @cinnelstore Shoes : @louboutinworld

What was your favourite look from the event?