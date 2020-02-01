Style
All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg
Whilst we await the four-part TV special on Showmax from February 24, check out all our fave looks from the wedding!
Thando Thabethe
Hair: @thesanhair
Makeup: @xola_madube
Khanyi Mbau
Dress @scalodesigner
Hair @bless_the_hairstudio
Makeup @nikkipitso
Lashes @lashious_za
DJ Zinhle
Hair: @thesanhair
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Jumpsuit: @haute_hayah
Lashes: @flutterlkg
Lerato Kganyago
Make Up – @khethiwe_mkhabela
Hair – @previous_pc
Dress – @gertjohancoetzee
Pic – @_rtcstudios
Eyelashes – @flutterlkg
Lungile Thabethe
Photography: @tatsography_
Boity Thulo
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Hair: @queensstudio_sa
Makeup: @nikkipitso
Tessa Twala
Outfit: @quiteria_atelier1
Creative Director: @lord_quiteria
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @touch_by_angel
Photography: @sam_chronicles
Cassper Nyovest
Ayanda Thabethe
Dress : @cinnelstore
Shoes : @louboutinworld
What was your favourite look from the event?