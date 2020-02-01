Connect with us

Style

All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg

Style

The Moët Film Gala Is Almost Here - This Is How to Interpret the 'ICONIC' Dress Code

Style

Wanger Ayu Just Debuted a New Collection—and It's Stunning

BN TV Style

Mercy Ajisafe & Ladunni Lambo serve 5 Tips on How Achieve a Casual Slay | WATCH

Style

Imane Ayissi Melded Couture Techniques and Traditional Fabrications For His Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Debut

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 321

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Another Magazine Feature with #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri? YES, Please

Style

The BN Style Recap: Elevating Your Style Game in 2020? Then You Should Definitely Check Out These Fashion & Beauty Stories RN

Style

#BNSBestDressed: The 2020 Grammy Awards Looks Our BellaNaija Style Editors Absolutely Loved

Nollywood Style

This is How Chika Ike Proved She's No "Small Chops" at the Movie Premiere

Style

All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg

BellaNaija Style

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Arguably South Africa’s wedding of the year, the nuptials of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung took place on Thursday at River Meadow Manor in Middeldrift, Johannesburg. Several  South African A-listers attended the couple’s white wedding extravaganza including DJ Zinhle, Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo and more.

Whilst we await the four-part TV special on Showmax from February 24, check out all our fave looks from the wedding!

Thando Thabethe

in @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @xola_madube

Khanyi Mbau

Dress @scalodesigner
Hair @bless_the_hairstudio
Makeup @nikkipitso
Lashes @lashious_za

DJ Zinhle

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Jumpsuit: @haute_hayah

Lashes: @flutterlkg

Lerato Kganyago

Make Up – @khethiwe_mkhabela
Hair – @previous_pc
Dress – @gertjohancoetzee
Pic – @_rtcstudios
Eyelashes – @flutterlkg

Lungile Thabethe

Photography: @tatsography_

Boity Thulo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @queensstudio_sa

Makeup: @nikkipitso

Tessa Twala

Outfit: @quiteria_atelier1
Creative Director: @lord_quiteria
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @touch_by_angel
Photography: @sam_chronicles

Cassper Nyovest

Ayanda Thabethe

Dress : @cinnelstore

Shoes : @louboutinworld

What was your favourite look from the event?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Storytelling in an Era of Online Classrooms

Amina Alabi: Matriarchs of Patriarchy

Here’s How You can Help the Displaced Residents of Tarkwa Bay

Nigerians Are Loud… That’s It. That’s the Tweet

Ogunniyi Abayomi: Operation Amotekun & National Security in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php