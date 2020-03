This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Nyane Lebajoa

Didi Olomide

Dakore Egbuson Akande

Yvonne Nwosu

Beverly Osu

Adut Akech Bior

Vanessa Gyimah

Dodos Uvieghara Itegboje

Iheme ‘Ifuennada’ Faith Uloma

Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora