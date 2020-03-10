All The Royals & Celebrities Spotted at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have made their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family as they joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.
The couple has been carrying out a series of public appearances in the UK before stepping back as working royals.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England.
The day celebrates the British territories around the world working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals.
See photo highlights from the event below.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Carrie Symonds and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Alexandra Burke (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) attend the Commonwealth Day reception 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)