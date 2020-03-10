All The Royals & Celebrities Spotted at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have made their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family as they joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.

The couple has been carrying out a series of public appearances in the UK before stepping back as working royals.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England.

The day celebrates the British territories around the world working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals.

See photo highlights from the event below.

Watch:



Photo Credit: Getty Images