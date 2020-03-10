Connect with us

Events

All The Royals & Celebrities Spotted at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

Events

Flour Mills shares a Valid Message for International Women's Day: Gender Balance is not a Women’s Issue, but an Economic Issue

Events

#InternationalWomensDay: Simba TVS Empowers and Trains Women Keke Riders

Events

Join The Baton Initiative Africa for an Intimate Conversation on “Parenting in a Noisy World” | March 15th

Events

Record-Breaking! Grange School Lagos becomes Overall Champion at World School Games in Dubai

Events

Arese Ugwu is Bringing her Smart Money Tribe Book Tour to Lagos | March 13

Career Events

Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

Events

Guess who just Won Most Loved Malt Drink? Malta Guiness Did💃🏽

Events

GpennyFoods brought All the Eats to Afrobeats at #SMWLagos 2020

Events

Omawumi joins forces with Adekouroye to celebrate Olympians at Ladies in Sports 2020 International Women's Day Event

Events

All The Royals & Celebrities Spotted at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have made their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family as they joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.

The couple has been carrying out a series of public appearances in the UK before stepping back as working royals.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London, England.

The day celebrates the British territories around the world working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals.

See photo highlights from the event below.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Carrie Symonds and Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Alexandra Burke (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) attend the Commonwealth Day reception 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Watch:

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Corona Virus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

“No Kids Allowed” – A Source of Quarrel or a Simple Logistics Planning Request?

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php