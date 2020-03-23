With Love from Ghana! Tracy & Kennedy’s Spectacular Wedding

When a couple is in love, their joy radiates and is infectious.

Tracy and Kennedy tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The beautiful couple were all smiles during the #Kency2020 wedding celebration and we are totally in love with everything about this.

To kick off their wedding celebration, the couple had their traditional wedding according to the Ghanaian tradition in the bride’s family residence which was such a colourful celebration of culture and love. The celebration wrapped up with a fun reception party at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Accra, Ghana. They also hosted their friends to a thrilling after-party with guest artistes like D’banj and more.

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Bride: @aprilsveriown

Groom: @_kennedyosei

Photography: @focusnblur

Planning: @completeeventznflowers

Decor: @deen_eventsandrentals

Makeup: @mzl4wson

Bridesmaid’s Makeup: @divinecaseygh

Hair: @cutecutparlour

Videography: @rippleeffectgh

M.C: @favourite_mcs_mc

DJ’s: @dj_adom X @phletchofficial X @real_djtoyor

Cocktails: @themobilebar

Catering: @zesuzacateringservice @authenticcatering

Local Bar: @senaron_local_bar

Bridal Fan: @dieusauf

Bridal Kente and All Looks Wardrobe: @dieusauf

Bride’s Accessories: @dieusauf

Bride’s Laces:@lacesnmore

Kente:@h.g_kentekiosk

Groom’s Wardrobe: @royaltybynanasei

Bridesmaids Dresses: @dieusauf

Dowry Carriers: @gemstonesprettyofficials

Dance Ensemble: @adwoayeboahgyei

Ushering Services:@gemstonesprettyofficials

Waiters: @harsawevents @elite_professional_waiters_

Backdrops/Stationery: @designedbyjr_ @grandconcept_1

Rentals:@nellysuniquerentals @nicksrenttal

Wedding Dress: @pistisgh

Hair Styling: @revupsalongh @cutecutparlour

Bridal Headpiece: @bridalprepgh

Bridal Bouquets: @oakeventsnfloristry

Photography: @focusnblur @speroweddings @selfiegenics

Videography: @rippleeffectgh @aerialplusproductions

Groom’s Suit: @maison_hardman

Catering and Venue: @kempinskiaccra

Bride’s Accessories: @dieusauf

Bride’s Laces:@lacesnmore

Groom’s Wardrobe: @royaltybynanasei

Bridesmaid’s Dresses: @dieusauf

Ushering: @blac_ivoryagency

Cake: @sweetintins_couture_cakes

Cake Mapping: @iamadinkra

Cocktails: @themobilebar

Props: @andre_desire

Lighting, Special Effects, Trusses, Screens: @gigkits

Backdrops/Stationery: @designedbyjr_ @grandconcept_1

Rentals: @nellysuniquerentals @nicksrenttals