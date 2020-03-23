Connect with us

With Love from Ghana! Tracy & Kennedy's Spectacular Wedding

He saw her Picture & knew he wanted to Meet her! Rasheeda & Quadri's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

All the Can’t Miss Sweet Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

BN Weddings Video: Sabrina & Daniel's Jamaican-Nigerian Wedding

Loving all the Sweetness from Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese's Wedding ❤️

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 328

Her Friend's Anniversary Dinner turned out to be her Proposal! Bisola & Larry's #BNBling #LBlovestory

They Met at the University! Daniela & Angelo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

They Started as Instagram Friends! Bukky & Olowolafe's Beautiful Wedding

With Love from Ghana! Tracy & Kennedy’s Spectacular Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When a couple is in love, their joy radiates and is infectious.

Tracy and Kennedy tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. The beautiful couple were all smiles during the #Kency2020 wedding celebration and we are totally in love with everything about this.

To kick off their wedding celebration, the couple had their traditional wedding according to the Ghanaian tradition in the bride’s family residence which was such a colourful celebration of culture and love. The celebration wrapped up with a fun reception party at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Accra, Ghana. They also hosted their friends to a thrilling after-party with guest artistes like D’banj and more

For more Ghanaian weddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com is your plug. Do check out more weddings by just clicking here.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

 

Credits

Bride: @aprilsveriown
Groom: @_kennedyosei
Photography: @focusnblur
Planning: @completeeventznflowers
Decor: @deen_eventsandrentals
Makeup: @mzl4wson
Bridesmaid’s Makeup: @divinecaseygh
Hair: @cutecutparlour
Videography: @rippleeffectgh
M.C: @favourite_mcs_mc
DJ’s: @dj_adom X @phletchofficial X @real_djtoyor
Cocktails: @themobilebar
Catering: @zesuzacateringservice @authenticcatering
Local Bar: @senaron_local_bar
Bridal Fan: @dieusauf
Bridal Kente and All Looks Wardrobe: @dieusauf
Bride’s Accessories: @dieusauf
Bride’s Laces:@lacesnmore
Kente:@h.g_kentekiosk
Groom’s Wardrobe: @royaltybynanasei
Bridesmaids Dresses: @dieusauf
Dowry Carriers: @gemstonesprettyofficials
Dance Ensemble: @adwoayeboahgyei
Ushering Services:@gemstonesprettyofficials
Waiters: @harsawevents @elite_professional_waiters_
Backdrops/Stationery: @designedbyjr_ @grandconcept_1
Rentals:@nellysuniquerentals @nicksrenttal
Wedding Dress: @pistisgh
Hair Styling: @revupsalongh @cutecutparlour
Bridal Headpiece: @bridalprepgh
Bridal Bouquets: @oakeventsnfloristry
Photography: @focusnblur @speroweddings @selfiegenics
Videography: @rippleeffectgh @aerialplusproductions
Groom’s Suit: @maison_hardman
Catering and Venue: @kempinskiaccra
Bride’s Accessories: @dieusauf
Bride’s Laces:@lacesnmore
Groom’s Wardrobe: @royaltybynanasei
Bridesmaid’s Dresses: @dieusauf
Ushering: @blac_ivoryagency
Cake: @sweetintins_couture_cakes
Cake Mapping: @iamadinkra
Cocktails: @themobilebar
Props: @andre_desire
Lighting, Special Effects, Trusses, Screens: @gigkits
Backdrops/Stationery: @designedbyjr_ @grandconcept_1
Rentals: @nellysuniquerentals @nicksrenttals

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

