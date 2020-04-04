Connect with us

Movies & TV

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz are Picture Perfect

Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Betrayal: Watch the Trailer for Matilda Lambert’s “Unroyal”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Alakada" Part 1 & 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Another Thrilling Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Moving On

Movies & TV Nollywood

BNMovieFeatureSpecial: Watch Daniel Ademinokan's "Between" starring Stella Damasus & Travis Grenier

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

See Genevieve Nnaji's Classic TikTok that's got Everyone Talking

Movies & TV Nollywood

42 More Nigerian Movies You Probably Didn’t Know are on Netflix

Movies & TV Scoop

Did Ada Ameh Just Voice Out the Thoughts of the Masses in this Video?

Movies & TV

Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz are Picture Perfect

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

JJC Skillz clocked 43 on Saturday, and his lovely wife Funke Akindele Bello took to her Instagram to celebrate him with beautiful new photos and a sweet message.

Funke Akindele wrote:

Happy birthday my darling husband. The Lord will Grant you longer life and good health. Thank you for being a sweetheart! Our home will always be peaceful and the Lord will continue to bless us. Enjoy your day my King @jjcskillz #babaibeji.

Photo Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php