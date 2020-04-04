Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz are Picture Perfect

JJC Skillz clocked 43 on Saturday, and his lovely wife Funke Akindele Bello took to her Instagram to celebrate him with beautiful new photos and a sweet message.

Funke Akindele wrote:

Happy birthday my darling husband. The Lord will Grant you longer life and good health. Thank you for being a sweetheart! Our home will always be peaceful and the Lord will continue to bless us. Enjoy your day my King @jjcskillz #babaibeji.

Photo Credit: @funkejenifaakindele