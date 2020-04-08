Connect with us

Linda Osifo is the Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine's April 2020 Issue

Linda Osifo is a master of her craft and she knows it. Ever since she moved back to Nigeria from Canada, she has proven time and again that with hard work and resilience, one can achieve anything.

Linda Osifo stands tall like royalty on the cover of the 48th edition of La Mode Magazine, as she gives us a glimpse into her world. Find out how Linda became a household name in Nigeria.

Check out covers below:

Photo Credit

Makeup:@adalinebeauty
Hair Styling: Tonia
Graphics@benzikmedia
Publisher:@sandraodig

