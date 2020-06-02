BN Collection To Closet | Didi Olomide In Tongoro

Model and fashion influencer Didi Olomide‘s edgy and versatile style deserves every feature she gets. And in today’s style spotlight she was spotted in headline-making Senegalese fashion brand Tongoro.

The style star is always spotted in incredible fashion brands, in both contemporary and luxury categories. We love how she mixes and matches brands to fit her own specific personal style.

A few days ago , we spotted this Bellastylista in the JAMBAAL jumpsuit from Tongoro‘s studio collection – and yes, we are extremely in love with this look.

This black and white Tongoro piece which Tracy is undoubtedly an investment piece (And it has pockets! ). The graphic pattern makes it the perfect day to night look, and its casual enough to be worn with summery flats or dressed up with heels and statement jewellery at night for cocktails or dinner.

Get your hair up in a bun, or rock a pixie like Didi for an effortless daytime look. You can style it with a major clutch or a cross body for an effortless look.

Check out the piece on Tongoro‘s website here .

