BNShareYourHustle: Tannes Tees is the T-shirt Branding Company You Need to Know

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Tannes Tees | Tannes_Tees_

***

Thinking of going big on creative expressions and you want your t-shirts to do the talking? Look no further, Tannes Tees is just want you need!

Tannes Tees is a t-shirt branding company.

With a range of unique and informative T-shirt designs, and being a hub of all things T-shirts, they’re not limited to their own creative designs. Trust Tannes Tees to help you express your creativity through customized t-shirts.

Contact them for your special occasions, pre-wedding shoot, bridal shoot, company branded t-shirts, or for days when you just want to make a statement. Tannes Tees guarantees quality, durability and 100% cotton fabric.

Wear your words! Let your t-shirt be the conversation starter.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram

Call: 07065877833