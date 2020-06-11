BNShareYourHustle: Tannes Tees is the T-shirt Branding Company You Need to Know

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Tannes Tees | Tannes_Tees_

***

Thinking of going big on creative expressions and you want your t-shirts to do the talking? Look no further, Tannes Tees is just want you need!

Tannes Tees is a t-shirt branding company.

With a range of unique and informative T-shirt designs, and being a hub of all things T-shirts, they’re not limited to their own creative designs. Trust Tannes Tees to help you express your creativity through customized t-shirts.

Contact them for your special occasions, pre-wedding shoot, bridal shoot, company branded t-shirts, or for days when you just want to make a statement. Tannes Tees guarantees quality, durability and 100% cotton fabric.

Wear your words! Let your t-shirt be the conversation starter.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:
Instagram
Call: 07065877833

