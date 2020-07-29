Busola Dakolo’s Baby Girls Hallel & Zoe Are Always Picture Perfect

You probably already know Busola Dakolo is an amazing photographer, and we totally love the photos she takes of her kids. From modelling to test running the camera, the girls are always ready for the camera and look picture perfect all the time.

Hallel and Zoe also got featured in the July/August edition of Vanity Fair, and we’re still crushing on how adorable they look on the spread.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: busoladakoloimages | timidakolo | busoladakolo