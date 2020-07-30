Sweet Spot
International Day of Friendship: Five Times Our Favourite Celebrities Showed us They are Friendship Goals
The International Day of Friendship is a day set out by the United Nations to inspire peace efforts and celebrate the beauty of bond between individuals. While this day is celebrated every year on July 30, we can’t deny that friendships are timeless.
The idea of wanting it, having it, loving it, and all the complexities that come with it are a cool part of our existence and these celebrities just show us how.
In honour of friendship day, here are five times some of our favourite celebrities, even the cute little ones, made us want to have, to hold and to cherish all our friendships:
When Adesua Etomi-Wellington sang for Linda Ejiofor on her wedding day:
When Jam Jam told Imade not to eat the sweets:
When Ini Dima-Okojie played a trick on Derin:
When Banky Wellington and Tunde Demuren were each other’s best men:
View this post on Instagram
My brother from another mother… my best friend and business partner… it's true that time flies when you're having fun… because these past 25 years, we've had one hell of a run. @captdemuren – God bless and protect you and your beautiful family. Love you forever bro…Happy birthday to the BEST best friend on the planet… here's to the next 25 years of growth, happiness and success. In Jesus name, Amen.
When Waje and Omawumi produced the movie, “She Is” and performed a song with the same title:
Friendships are truly something magical. Take the time to celebrate yours the best way you can!