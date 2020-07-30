International Day of Friendship: Five Times Our Favourite Celebrities Showed us They are Friendship Goals

The International Day of Friendship is a day set out by the United Nations to inspire peace efforts and celebrate the beauty of bond between individuals. While this day is celebrated every year on July 30, we can’t deny that friendships are timeless.

The idea of wanting it, having it, loving it, and all the complexities that come with it are a cool part of our existence and these celebrities just show us how.

In honour of friendship day, here are five times some of our favourite celebrities, even the cute little ones, made us want to have, to hold and to cherish all our friendships:

When Adesua Etomi-Wellington sang for Linda Ejiofor on her wedding day:

When Jam Jam told Imade not to eat the sweets:

When Ini Dima-Okojie played a trick on Derin:

When Banky Wellington and Tunde Demuren were each other’s best men:

When Waje and Omawumi produced the movie, “She Is” and performed a song with the same title:

Friendships are truly something magical. Take the time to celebrate yours the best way you can!