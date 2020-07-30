Connect with us

Sweet Spot

International Day of Friendship: Five Times Our Favourite Celebrities Showed us They are Friendship Goals

Sweet Spot

Busola Dakolo's Baby Girls Hallel & Zoe Are Always Picture Perfect

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Have You Seen this Video of Yvonne Orji telling her Parents about her Emmy Nom?

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Baby Number 2 for Toolz & Tunde Demuren!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Proud Parents to a Baby Girl!

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Can You Guess Who These #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates Are?

Scoop Sweet Spot

All The Chic Ways Ciara Rocked Her Baby Bump

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Baby Boy is Here! Say Hello to Win Harrison

Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Praise & Mini-Me Jamie have given us 4 Uber-Adorable Moments

Scoop Sweet Spot

Demi Lovato is Engaged to Max Ehrich 💍

Sweet Spot

International Day of Friendship: Five Times Our Favourite Celebrities Showed us They are Friendship Goals

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

The International Day of Friendship is a day set out by the United Nations to inspire peace efforts and celebrate the beauty of bond between individuals. While this day is celebrated every year on July 30, we can’t deny that friendships are timeless.

The idea of wanting it, having it, loving it, and all the complexities that come with it are a cool part of our existence and these celebrities just show us how.

In honour of friendship day, here are five times some of our favourite celebrities, even the cute little ones, made us want to have, to hold and to cherish all our friendships:

When Adesua Etomi-Wellington sang for Linda Ejiofor on her wedding day:

When Jam Jam told Imade not to eat the sweets: 

When Ini Dima-Okojie played a trick on Derin:

When Banky Wellington and Tunde Demuren were each other’s best men:

When Waje and Omawumi produced the movie, “She Is” and performed a song with the same title: 

Friendships are truly something magical. Take the time to celebrate yours the best way you can!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Cisi Eze: Seeking Validation with Intention

Advertisement
css.php