Thando Thabethe Strikes A Pose In Orapeleng Modutle for True Love Magazine’s August Issue

South African BellaStylista Thando Thabethe is the cover star for True Love Magazine‘s August issue!

She looked gorgeous in an embellished Orapeleng Modutle two-piece with feather detail sleeves, a chic ponytail and flattering, neutral makeup.

The actress and fashionista was super excited about the cover, taking to her Instagram page to share the snippets of her new cover with her followers. Her caption said:

Got the honour of doing this beautiful collaboration with @truelovemagazine from the comfort of my own home. Had so much fun doing this cover, thank you for allowing my team and I the creative freedom!!! As we celebrate, a month that has always been close to my heart, I’m honored to be celebrating with all my fellow female trailblazers and yes, BLACK WOMEN ARE COMING FOR EVERYTHING!!!! 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽

True Love Magazine also shared excerpts from the magazine on their Instagram page saying:

Our Women’s Month edition stars the brilliant and exceptionally talented @thando_thabethe + our #ClassOf2020 list, featuring some of Mzansi’s female trailblazers who are making a huge mark. ✊🏾 TRUELOVE August issue on sale from Friday, 10 July!

Read more on the cover issue on their Instagram

Credits

Photographer: @aust_malema

Assistant: @thapelomabotja_

Lighting: @richardcookza

Styling: @palulu_v @tsakanen @orapelengmodutle_ @kgosilesego

Hair: @xola_madube @thesanhair

MakeUp: @dreythemakeupartist

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!