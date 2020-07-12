Connect with us

Thando Thabethe Strikes A Pose In Orapeleng Modutle for True Love Magazine's August Issue

A Kenneth Ize x Karl Lagerfeld Collaboration Is Coming in 2021!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 344

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu's Glamorous Birthday Party

BN Pick Your Fave | Sofiyat & Patricia Bright In KAI Collective

BN Pick Your Fave: Kim Opara & Beverly Osu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

WATCH: This Patricia Bright Haul Is Exactly What You Need To Update Your Summer Wardrobe

Isn't It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG's Summer Style Edit Is Here!

The BN Style Recap: The Style Stories You Need To Read This Week

The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 mins ago

 on

South African BellaStylista  Thando Thabethe is the cover star for True Love Magazine‘s August issue!

She looked gorgeous in an embellished Orapeleng Modutle two-piece  with feather detail sleeves, a chic ponytail and flattering, neutral makeup.

The actress  and fashionista was super excited about the cover, taking to her Instagram page to share the snippets of her new cover with her followers. Her caption said:

Got the honour of doing this beautiful collaboration with @truelovemagazine from the comfort of my own home. Had so much fun doing this cover, thank you for allowing my team and I the creative freedom!!! As we celebrate, a month that has always been close to my heart, I’m honored to be celebrating with all my fellow female trailblazers and yes, BLACK WOMEN ARE COMING FOR EVERYTHING!!!! 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽

True Love Magazine  also shared excerpts from the magazine on their Instagram page saying:

Our Women’s Month edition stars the brilliant and exceptionally talented @thando_thabethe + our #ClassOf2020 list, featuring some of Mzansi’s female trailblazers who are making a huge mark. ✊🏾

TRUELOVE August issue on sale from Friday, 10 July!

Read more on the cover issue on their Instagram

Credits

Photographer: @aust_malema
Assistant: @thapelomabotja_
Lighting: @richardcookza
Styling: @palulu_v @tsakanen @orapelengmodutle_ @kgosilesego
Hair: @xola_madube @thesanhair
MakeUp: @dreythemakeupartist

