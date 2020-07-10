A Kenneth Ize x Karl Lagerfeld Collaboration Is Coming in 2021!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

28 mins ago

 on

The Karl Lagerfeld brand is working on a collection in collaboration with Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize, slated to arrive in stores and online in April 2021 according to Women’s Wear Daily.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenneth Ize (@kennethize) on

The announcement caused quite a buzz as he is the first black designer to collaborate with the brand.

The 2019 LVMH Prize runner-up noted for his vibrant aso-oke creations, which focuses on African craftsmanship said on his Instagram:

I am SO pleased to announce that I will be collaborating with @karllagerfeld to co-create the spring 2021 capsule collection. Thankful to the team who made this happen. You have no idea how much this means to me ❤️✨❤️ it is an HONOUR to be the first black designer collaborating with the brand. Karl has been an inspiration to me and it’s amazing to be in this position.

We absolutely cannot wait to see the collection – and of course we expect staunch Kenneth Ize fans like  supermodel Naomi Campbell and Condé Nast Head of Content and editrix extraordinaire Anna Wintour in the collection.

