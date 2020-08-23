Want Summer Box Braid Inspiration? These Are The Looks to Try According to Stephanie Coker Aderinokun And Blue Mbombo

Connect with us

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Like most of us, our fave Nigerian and South African celebrities have spent most of the summer (read: quarantine) wearing their hair in relatively easy hairstyles.  However, as lockdown conditions all over the world are easing up, they are now switching things up with their hair and beauty looks. Both Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and Blue Mbombo opted for a bit of a refresh with these cute braided looks.

Featuring two tone copper and dark brown in Stephanie’s case and white blonde and golden blond in Blue’s case, these box braid styles can be worn year-round, especially if you’re in the tropics like Blue & Stephanie, however if you need some summer style inspiration – here it is!

Stephanie opted for tailbone length goddess braids from her brand KKulture Beauty and Blue opted for a shorter  style, worn in a high ponytail.

What style would you like to try out?

Credits

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

@kkulturebeauty

Blue Mbombo

Ph: @optimass_art
Hair : @hair_by_julie1
💄: @esmangena

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

