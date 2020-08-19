Beauty
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Mena Adubea, Linda Osifo & More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
Chizi Duru
Linda Osifo
Sharon Ooja
DJ Cuppy
Farhiya
Micaela Verrelien
Paola Mathé
Jeny
Mena Adubea
Bolabella
@bola.bella
