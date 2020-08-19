Connect with us

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Mena Adubea, Linda Osifo & More

Everything We Know About Constance Iloghalu, Miss London 2020 First Runner-up

Yvonne Victoria Shares A Peek Into Her Life As An Influencer

Rihanna's Skin Routine Is Super Simple & Will Ensure You Glow All Day

Fáàrí By Sisi Ope Just Shared Her Updated Makeup Routine

Dodos Uvieghara shares her Knotless Box Braids with Curly Tips Tutorial

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Angel Obasi, Teniola Kashaam & More

The BN Style Recap: Our Must See Stories This Week

Have You Ever Tried Out A Braided Ponytail? Ghanaian Youtuber Jesiscah Just Showed Us How

Meet the 10 Finalists Competing in the 2020 Miss South Africa Beauty Pageant

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Chizi Duru

@chiziduru

Linda Osifo

@lindaosifo

Sharon Ooja

@sharonooja

DJ Cuppy

@cuppymusic

Farhiya

@farhiyashire

Micaela Verrelien

@mocaelaverrelien

Paola Mathé

@findingpaola

Jeny

@jenybsg

 

Mena Adubea

@mena_adubea

Bolabella

@bola.bella

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

