BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Sharon Ooja Egwurube, Mena Adubea, Linda Osifo & More

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

Chizi Duru

Linda Osifo

Sharon Ooja

DJ Cuppy

Farhiya

Micaela Verrelien

Paola Mathé

Jeny

Mena Adubea

Bolabella

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!