Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Statement on Yahoo Boys is Causing Quite the Reaction

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Minister of Petroleum Resources while delivering a lecture at a virtual event said societal values have disintegrated to the extent that online fraudsters, Yahoo boys, have become role models in the Nigerian society.

The former minister said:

The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these, in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values.

This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact it has on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is, therefore, a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain.

She added:

There are no shortcuts to working your way up the ladder of life. Progressing in life, in work and relationships – marital or otherwise – is always dependent on consistent effort and hard work.

As we create more responsible young men, we will generate more responsible fathers which will, in turn, engender a more sustainable society and build a greater nation of successful Ijaw men and women.

So many people have expressed their disapproval on the statement, especially with the fact that it’s coming from a former minister, who is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for alleged fraud running into billions of dollars.

Just recently, she was reportedly appointed as a Commissioner for Trade and Investment by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Commonwealth of Dominica and handed a diplomatic passport which has helped her to evade prosecution despite being in London for over four years.

On the other hand, others have said Diezani is passing across a great message if only Nigerians could just “ignore the messenger, and focus on the message”.

Well, see what people have to say on social media.

