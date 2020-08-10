Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Statement on Yahoo Boys is Causing Quite the Reaction

Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Minister of Petroleum Resources while delivering a lecture at a virtual event said societal values have disintegrated to the extent that online fraudsters, Yahoo boys, have become role models in the Nigerian society.

The former minister said:

The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys as my son would say; these, in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values. This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us. Why have I spent time talking about fatherless homes and the impact it has on our children? The truth of the matter is that an irresponsible boy tends to become an irresponsible man and it is, therefore, a vicious cycle. If you plant yam, you cannot harvest plantain.

She added:

There are no shortcuts to working your way up the ladder of life. Progressing in life, in work and relationships – marital or otherwise – is always dependent on consistent effort and hard work. As we create more responsible young men, we will generate more responsible fathers which will, in turn, engender a more sustainable society and build a greater nation of successful Ijaw men and women.

So many people have expressed their disapproval on the statement, especially with the fact that it’s coming from a former minister, who is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for alleged fraud running into billions of dollars.

Just recently, she was reportedly appointed as a Commissioner for Trade and Investment by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Commonwealth of Dominica and handed a diplomatic passport which has helped her to evade prosecution despite being in London for over four years.

On the other hand, others have said Diezani is passing across a great message if only Nigerians could just “ignore the messenger, and focus on the message”.

Well, see what people have to say on social media.

Diezani on Yahoo Boys; great message, so take the message and leave the messenger, since the message ≠ the messenger! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 10, 2020

If Diezani Alison-Madueke really wants to pontificate about how the growing acceptance of 'Yahoo Boys' is "a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us", I'd sincerely like her to fly into Nigeria after the airspace lockdown to say it to us physically. Do it with your chest, madam. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) August 10, 2020

Video: Star 🌟 Advice from Queen HushMummy! pic.twitter.com/Qo9NPirBMW — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) August 10, 2020

How do you tell people , how do you tell us young people to work hard and do what is right when bullshit like this is happening!! Like how ??!! The hypocrisy in this country. — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) August 10, 2020

Maybe there is a remnant of good people, with values and integrity. Who believe in basic right and wrong. Just do your work. Serve the people. Make an impact. It’s not rocket science. — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) August 10, 2020

See normally I would laugh but this is so ridiculous. This lady must have lost her damn mind to come online and spew this nonsense. How are you different from a fraudster ma? She actually has no shame, which is sadly common for a lot of our (present and past) politicians. pic.twitter.com/J4aLgKjjpQ — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) August 10, 2020

Who invited Diezani to speak on moral values? Was it an attempt to ridicule her or it’s just a case of sycophancy? Why this is disturbing is, one day she’s going to stand on a podium and offer this advice, and be cheered by the country she once robbed.pic.twitter.com/Kegwucx5GI — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 10, 2020

With what GMB and his cohorts have done to the nation, I doubt that there is any moral basis to crucify Diezani who has at any rate not been tried in a court of law. https://t.co/N4yN8HmDls — Odua Clement Ofuani (@Oduaclem) August 10, 2020

If only we can take a break from Diezani’s monstrous LOOT (that GOD must punish her for) for 2secs and just pay a tiny tinee attention to the message. Just 2secs — OSHOMAh (@JohnNetworQ) August 10, 2020

Diezani a legend who did no wrong. — BJB The Showman 🌍 (@BigDaddyonair) August 10, 2020

I want to believe all our leaders are demented for diezani to come out and call out yahoo boys for being role models. Is it crase or what — young boy (@bolaji612) August 10, 2020

Madam Diezani Allison-Madueke, if you know and you’re convinced you’re a Hushmommy, kindly come and defend yourself in Nigeria. Come and tell us all the allegations of “Yahoo Yahoo” leveled against you is not true so that we can shame who’s lying. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/EwQ8t8EXrg — Sara N. Omalicha (@SaraOmalicha) August 10, 2020