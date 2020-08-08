Beauty
Have You Ever Tried Out A Braided Ponytail? Ghanaian Youtuber Jesiscah Just Showed Us How
Ghanaian Youtuber Jesiscah just dropped a brand new natural hair ponytail tutorial.
On her Instagram she shared
Hey guys! In todays video I show you how to do this very simple and cute #braid#ponytail. I wore this style on my instagram post and you ladies loved the style so here’s a tutorial of it ! This style is beginner friendly and its a super easy go to style, hope you enjoy !
Watch the full video below: