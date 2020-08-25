Osas Ighodaro Wore Zephans & Co To ‘The Morning Show’ For the#TSMWPressTour

Osas Ighodaro is all smiles after stopping by Arise TV‘s ‘The Morning Show’ in Lagos this weekend, where she was promoting her latest series, ‘The Smart Money Woman’.

The actress wore a Zephans & Co two-piece look, with a peplum effect that we absolutely adore.

The pinstripe brings a graphic element to the bold yet lady-like top and pants set and as always Osas serves some effervescent vibes.

Styled with a red lip and chic faux locs , this was a welcome return to the limelight for the star.

I can’t see what else she has in store for us during the #TSMWPressTour.

Credits

Outfit: @zephansandco

Hair: @naturalgirlwigs

Press Tour: @thesmartmoneywomantv

The Morning Show @arisenewsofficial

