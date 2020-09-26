Bovi & his Daughter Uyoyo are celebrating Major Milestones

It’s a double celebration for the Ugbomas as comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma and his beautiful daughter Elena Uyoyo Ugboma celebrate their birthdays.

Both Bovi and his wife Kris Asimonye-Ugboma have shared photos of their beautiful family with sweet birthday messages for the celebrants.

“I always knew I was a king. See my princess na. Birthday blessings bubu @uyoyogram 🧡🧡” says Bovi to his daughter. He goes further to say:

Seven years ago, I boarded a plane to LA via houston to be with my wife who was expecting any moment. I arrived on the 24th of September. And around past 8pm on the 25th, my angel was born. On my own birthday. What gift can be better? Happy birthday to @uyoyogram . Happy birthday to us! 💥💥😎😎😎

In Kris’ birthday message to the love of her life, she says:

Hey birthday boy @officialbovi

Thank you for making smile,

For making me laugh like crazy and making me a happy woman. 🥰

Thank you for the morals you pass on and for being a great dad to our kids. 😘

Thank you for being a great teacher to me & everyone who crosses path with you. (You are such a giver😍)

Thank you for being so selfless;

The joy you get from putting people first before you baffles me sometimes.

Thank you for pulling me out of my shell and giving me strong wings to fly as high as the clouds, when all I wanted to do was take baby steps.✊🏾

And thank you for giving me the freedom to do whatever I waaaaant, party & club hard like a single girl. Because that’s the life I signed up for 🤣🤣🤣

Happy birthday boyfriend!!! Here’s to more adventures, travels, quarrels, businesses, more money and NO MORE KIDS with you!!!! 🍾🥂🥂🥂 🥳🥳🥳🥳

To her “favorite daughter” she only has sweet words:

Hey Elena,

I am so blessed to have you as my child. You are such a wonderful blessing and a treasure from God…

With every year that passes, you are more special to me, through every stage, through every drama, I love you even more.

I have watched you grow faster than I ever imagined, and it’s clearer to me with each passing day that you are destined for greatness.

You are very special and one of a kind.

Today, I pray your soar like an eagle in God’s love, protection & grace & favor.

Happy birthday Princess Uyoyo @uyoyogram Happy birthday to my favorite daughter BUBUUUUU!!

Vintage Dresses @goodgirlcode @girlcode_bygoodgirlcode

Stylist @medlinboss Hair @hairssence @hairssencekids Photography @mofebamuyiwa

Photo credit: @krisasimonye, @officialbovi