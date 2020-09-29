Connect with us

Can You Guess the Celebrity Mum of these Cute Boys?

"Watch the queen conquer" - Mercy Eke is so ready for 27!

Mercy Eke made Herself the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Lavish Gift - A Range Rover Velar

Georgina Onuoha is Still so Chic at 40

You'll Love This Beautiful Video of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Praising her Daughter

So Sweet! Linda Ejiofor went all out to wish her Husband Ibrahim Suleiman a Happy Birthday

Bovi & his Daughter Uyoyo are celebrating Major Milestones

All the Times Wizkid's Sons (Bolu, Ayo, Zion) & Their Mums Gave Us "Aww-Worthy" Moments

"SCARS....⁣ A celebration of battles won" - Ibukunoluwa Ajayi is Beautifully Celebrating Her Battle Scars

Let These Sweet Photos Of Empress & John Njamah Brighten Your Day

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toolz says it’s not too late for National Son’s day.

The On Air Personality shared a photo of her chairman and general, as she fondly calls them. They look so cute 😍

Here’s what she said:

Apparently yesterday was National Son’s day, and even though they gave me a bit more belly, thinner edges and bigger feet, I really couldn’t imagine life without my sons – #HappyNationalSonsDay to my babies ❤❤
Which pregnancy ‘side-effects’ did you or are you still battling?
#MamaOfKings  #LittleHumansBants

Photo Credit: @toolzo

