Sweet Spot
Can You Guess the Celebrity Mum of these Cute Boys?
Toolz says it’s not too late for National Son’s day.
The On Air Personality shared a photo of her chairman and general, as she fondly calls them. They look so cute 😍
Here’s what she said:
Apparently yesterday was National Son’s day, and even though they gave me a bit more belly, thinner edges and bigger feet, I really couldn’t imagine life without my sons – #HappyNationalSonsDay to my babies ❤❤
Which pregnancy ‘side-effects’ did you or are you still battling?
#MamaOfKings #LittleHumansBants
Photo Credit: @toolzo