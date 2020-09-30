Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on Desiree Craig, who is currently the VP, Product & Technology at uLesson Education which leverages best in class teachers, media, and technology solutions to create high-quality, affordable and accessible education for African students.

Desiree has been in the tech space for about a decade, living her passion: improving the quality of life of individuals, through technology and design. She ended up in technology by accident – based on her mother’s recommendation. Her mother thought going for a short course during Desiree’s gap year would be beneficial and luckily for her, she loved it! After writing her first computer application in Java there was no turning back for her.

And 10 years down the line, she’s blazing the trail, making impact across different sectors in the technology industry, including Media/Advertising, Edtech, Fintech and Health. As a student, Desiree had the opportunity to intern for a year at a Media/Advertising firm where she was the first in-house developer where she would develop apps for clients in PHP using the Facebook Developer API.

She also participated in a number of hackathons and her team won one of such. Also, while completing her Computing degree from Plymouth University, Desiree applied and got accepted into Google’s Top Black Talent program, working with a mentor to develop business plans and proposals for socially focused tech ventures.

In 2014, Desiree joined Co-creation Hub Nigeria (CcHUB) as Practice Lead for its re:learn program, the organisation’s Education practice, focused on helping students and schools use technology in smart ways to enhance learning.

In 2015, Desiree was selected as one of ninety-nine Emerging Leaders in the TechWomen 2015 program, an initiative of the United States of America’s Department of State.

In 2018, she became Head of Product at CcHUB, leading product development efforts across the organisation’s internal products as well as startups in its portfolio.

She then joined Andela as Technology Product Manager in 2019 before her current role at uLesson Education.

Desiree was one of the women featured in TechCabal’s Tech Women Lagos which profiled 50 women in the Lagos technology ecosystem from different backgrounds and at different stages of their technology careers.

We celebrate Desiree for being an inspiration in the tech space and we’re rooting for her!