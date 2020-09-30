“She is the cutest being ever created” – Seyi Law is a Proud Papa as Daughter Tiwaloluwa turns 4

Connect with us

It’s Seyi Law‘s daughter Tiwaloluwa‘s birthday and the comedian asked to flood our timelines today… yes please!

He shared these beautiful photos of himself and his princess on Instagram with the caption:

It’s World TIWA’s Day.
Happy Birthday to Daddy’s Princess.
May the world continue to celebrate the goodness of God in your life.
And may your life continue to give the world joy.
It’s an amazing 4.

Please permit to flood your timelines.
My Angel is SUPER 4.
She is the cutest being ever created.
Her smile is my joy,
And her laughter is life itself.
God’s protection is upon you always my love.
God bless you, my darling Tiwaloluwa Oluwademiladeola Chidera Aviella.
Your names shall be your manifestation.

Photo credit: @Seyilaw1

