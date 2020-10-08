Connect with us

Dabota Lawson's celebration of Daughter Reignah's 4th Birthday is the Perfect "Mummy & Me" Vibe

Osas Ighodaro & Daughter Azariah are too Cute in their Matching Outfits

Serenity! Nancy Isime's Refreshing Vacation is Everything We Need

Mike, Perri & Baby Matthew Edwards are so Picture Perfect

Sunny Skies + Sandy Beach = Fun Staycation for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & her Kids!

iLLBliss & Munachiso's Family Just Got Bigger with Another Baby! Meet KachimSideh

Busola Dakolo is one Beautiful Birthday Babe

Omowunmi Dada is Pretty in Pink Celebrating her Birthday & the Premiere of "Olòtūré" on Netflix

First Photos from Erigga & Morenike's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Chef Fregz and Lala Akindoju Celebrate Two Years of Marriage: " Grateful for Where We Are. Excited for the Future"

Dabota Lawson and her daughter Reignah look so beautiful!

It’s Reignah’s birthday today and her mama Dabota Lawson shared some really cute photos and we can’t get our eyes off them 😍

She wrote:

Proverbs 10:22 The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, and He adds no sorrow with it.
4 years ago on this day, my life changed, Everything has gone from good to great since my little girl came to this world. Indeed the blessings of God makes one rich and adds no sorrow . Nothing and no one compares, my jewel of inestimable value. I’m truly God blessed by God..
Happy Birthday to My wonderful little girl Queen Reignah.

Outfit : @zohi_taglit
Reignah’s Hair: @thebraidingvault
Mummy’s makeup : @dabota_cosmetics

Photo Credit: @dabotalawson

