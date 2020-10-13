Solange Knowles takes us on a Poetic Journey with New Harper’s BAZAAR Cover Feature

In the new Harper’s BAZAAR digital issue, cover girl Solange Knowles shares a series of heartfelt poems and reflective stories. She blends them with the perfect photos taken by friend and collaborator, Naima Green.

The singer serves major hair inspiration rocking a bold Afro style which perfectly complimented each look she hand-selected. For the photos following the cover feature, Solange styled herself in designs from Black-owned brands like AREA, Telfar, LaQuan Smith and more.

In one of the poems, she wrote:

i cry for our pain for our protection for every forgotten moment we feel robbed of in life for the abuse we endure for our sickness and loss of health for the way the trauma kills us when our oppressors and our own men don’t for our healing journeys for the way we rise for one another when we can’t do the lifting on our own

See all her poems and reflections in the full issue here www.harpersbazaar.com

See more cover photos below

Credits

Photographer: @naimagreen ⁣⁣

Hair: @kendalldorsey1⁣⁣

Makeup: @mmiiggss ⁣⁣

⁣Entertainment Director: @whatisnojan⁣

Fashion Features Director: @kerrypieri⁣

Fashion Editor: @kiadesireegoosby⁣

Accessories Director: @kathyglee⁣

Set Design: @tfer21 ⁣⁣

Shoot Assistant: @saintcurt⁣⁣

Stylist Assistant: @juliocesardelgato⁣⁣

Special Thanks: @homeunion⁣⁣

⁣⁣Outfits#charlotteknowleslondon, #telfar, #coperni, #sophiebuhai, #area, #brothervellies, #phlemuns, #barragan, and #christopherkane

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!