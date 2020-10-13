Style
Solange Knowles takes us on a Poetic Journey with New Harper’s BAZAAR Cover Feature
In the new Harper’s BAZAAR digital issue, cover girl Solange Knowles shares a series of heartfelt poems and reflective stories. She blends them with the perfect photos taken by friend and collaborator, Naima Green.
The singer serves major hair inspiration rocking a bold Afro style which perfectly complimented each look she hand-selected. For the photos following the cover feature, Solange styled herself in designs from Black-owned brands like AREA, Telfar, LaQuan Smith and more.
In one of the poems, she wrote:
i cry for our pain
for our protection
for every forgotten moment we feel robbed of in life
for the abuse we endure
for our sickness and loss of health
for the way the trauma kills us when our oppressors and our own men don’t
for our healing journeys
for the way we rise for one another when we can’t do the lifting on our own
See all her poems and reflections in the full issue here www.harpersbazaar.com
See more cover photos below
Credits
Photographer: @naimagreen
Hair: @kendalldorsey1
Makeup: @mmiiggss
Entertainment Director: @whatisnojan
Fashion Features Director: @kerrypieri
Fashion Editor: @kiadesireegoosby
Accessories Director: @kathyglee
Set Design: @tfer21
Shoot Assistant: @saintcurt
Stylist Assistant: @juliocesardelgato
Special Thanks: @homeunion
Outfits#charlotteknowleslondon, #telfar, #coperni, #sophiebuhai, #area, #brothervellies, #phlemuns, #barragan, and #christopherkane