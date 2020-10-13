Solange Knowles takes us on a Poetic Journey with New Harper’s BAZAAR Cover Feature

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

In the new Harper’s BAZAAR digital issue, cover girl Solange Knowles shares a series of heartfelt poems and reflective stories. She blends them with the perfect photos taken by friend and collaborator, Naima Green.

The singer serves major hair inspiration rocking a bold Afro style which perfectly complimented each look she hand-selected. For the photos following the cover feature, Solange styled herself in designs from Black-owned brands like AREA, Telfar, LaQuan Smith and more.

In one of the poems, she wrote:

i cry for our pain

for our protection

for every forgotten moment we feel robbed of in life

for the abuse we endure

for our sickness and loss of health

for the way the trauma kills us when our oppressors and our own men don’t

for our healing journeys

for the way we rise for one another when we can’t do the lifting on our own

See all her poems and reflections in the full issue here www.harpersbazaar.com

See more cover photos below

Credits
Photographer: @naimagreen ⁣⁣
Hair: @kendalldorsey1⁣⁣
Makeup: @mmiiggss ⁣⁣
⁣Entertainment Director: @whatisnojan
Fashion Features Director: @kerrypieri
Fashion Editor: @kiadesireegoosby
Accessories Director: @kathyglee
Set Design: @tfer21 ⁣⁣
Shoot Assistant: @saintcurt⁣⁣
Stylist Assistant: @juliocesardelgato⁣⁣
Special Thanks: @homeunion⁣⁣
⁣⁣Outfits#charlotteknowleslondon#telfar#coperni#sophiebuhai#area#brothervellies#phlemuns#barragan, and #christopherkane

