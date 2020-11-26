We can’t get over Keke Palmer’s Stunning Braids on Mood Magazine’s New Cover

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

American actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer has graced the new cover of Mood Magazine‘s Autumn/Winter 2020 issue.

In the issue, Keke talks about the need for more awareness on the effect of racism on black people and the need for white people to try and fix the damages done with anti-racism, and much more.

For the cover, Keke was styled by Edwin Ortega, the star wore a gorgeous mini dress with dramatic sleeves and drapings with a bow detail that cinched her waist with floral net tights, and black latex gloves that complement the floral aesthetic of the cover, But her braids stole the show. The stunning Fulani-inspired style was done by JStayReady and complimented all her looks flawlessly!

Read the full feature on www.moodmagazine.co

Creative Direction / Fashion:@edwin.j.ortega
Editor:@anthonyandedwin
Photography: @anthony__giovanni
Makeup:@elienmaalouf
Hair:@jstayready_
Nails:@naokosaita
Floral Design:@undernewmgmt

Related Topics:
