We can’t get over Keke Palmer’s Stunning Braids on Mood Magazine’s New Cover

American actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer has graced the new cover of Mood Magazine‘s Autumn/Winter 2020 issue.

In the issue, Keke talks about the need for more awareness on the effect of racism on black people and the need for white people to try and fix the damages done with anti-racism, and much more.

For the cover, Keke was styled by Edwin Ortega, the star wore a gorgeous mini dress with dramatic sleeves and drapings with a bow detail that cinched her waist with floral net tights, and black latex gloves that complement the floral aesthetic of the cover, But her braids stole the show. The stunning Fulani-inspired style was done by JStayReady and complimented all her looks flawlessly!

Read the full feature on www.moodmagazine.co

Creative Direction / Fashion:@edwin.j.ortega

Editor:@anthonyandedwin

Photography: @anthony__giovanni

Makeup:@elienmaalouf

Hair:@jstayready_

Nails:@naokosaita

Floral Design:@undernewmgmt

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!