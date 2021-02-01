BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of February.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)

Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month

Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business

The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms

Only legitimate businesses will be considered

All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 7th of February.

The winner’s post will be published on the 9th of February.

Start nominating!