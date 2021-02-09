BNShareYourHustle: Show Your Special Someone how Sweet You are with Chemi’s Cakes

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Chemi’s Cakes | @chemiscakes ***

How sweet are you? Show that special person just how sweet you are… better yet show them just how sweet you think they are and order something just as sweet from Chemi’s Cakes.

Chemi’s Cakes is a registered business and home bakery that makes amazing cakes and desserts, using fresh and quality ingredients to create custom made cakes, just for you!

Got a Birthday, Wedding, Anniversary or just a random celebration coming up? They’ve got you covered!

They provide quality cake content to fuel your creative mind and at Chemi’s Cakes, their core values are Amazing Customer Experience, Integrity, Empowerment, Respect and Adaptability.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @ChemisCakes

Facebook: @ChemisCakes

Twitter: @CakesChemi

Call/Whatsapp: 08075144312