Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Dima Okojie hosted a Viewing Party for "Namaste Wahala" at Home | See the Highlights

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla: Is The Naked Convos’ "Little Black Book" Missing the Plot by Making it a Love Story?

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Fejiro Sets Lamar Straight in Episode 2 of Diane Russet’s Web Series "Ricordi"

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Idia Aisien talks about landing #NnekaThePrettySerpent Role, Colourism & More in this BellaNaija Style Interview

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You can Watch Episode 11(The Silver Spoon) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Right Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch "The Personal Assistant" starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola 'FJ' Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rofia's Business is Finally Coming Together! Watch Episode 2 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

Movies & TV

Ini Dima Okojie hosted a Viewing Party for “Namaste Wahala” at Home | See the Highlights

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Home is where the party is! From binge-watching, your favourite tv series, staying in for an award show, sports game, or new movie release, you can never go wrong with an at-home viewing party with the important people in your life.

Since the global pandemic, at-home viewing parties have become quite popular, as people have been looking for new ways to create memories, spend time with loved ones, and celebrate important moments, and that’s exactly what Nigerian female actor, Ini Dima Okojie did for the release of her new movie, “Namaste Wahala“.

To celebrate, she hosted a few of her closest friends such as Mimi Onalaja and Nonso Bassey to an intimate event in the comfort of her home, where they were able to enjoy the romance movie, with a hint of comedy which was released exclusively to Netflix.

It was good vibes all night long with karaoke, dancing, catered canapes by Chef Daniel, Champagne flavoured popcorn, and the most iconic of all champagnes, Moet & Chandon, because what is a celebration without Moet & Chandon?

Go on and set up your own viewing party, call a few of your closest friends, get the canapes in order, crack open a bottle of Moet & Chandon, and enjoy a new release or your favourite movie from the comfort of your home.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla: Is The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book” Missing the Plot by Making it a Love Story?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business
Advertisement
css.php