Ini Dima Okojie hosted a Viewing Party for “Namaste Wahala” at Home | See the Highlights

Home is where the party is! From binge-watching, your favourite tv series, staying in for an award show, sports game, or new movie release, you can never go wrong with an at-home viewing party with the important people in your life.

Since the global pandemic, at-home viewing parties have become quite popular, as people have been looking for new ways to create memories, spend time with loved ones, and celebrate important moments, and that’s exactly what Nigerian female actor, Ini Dima Okojie did for the release of her new movie, “Namaste Wahala“.

To celebrate, she hosted a few of her closest friends such as Mimi Onalaja and Nonso Bassey to an intimate event in the comfort of her home, where they were able to enjoy the romance movie, with a hint of comedy which was released exclusively to Netflix.

It was good vibes all night long with karaoke, dancing, catered canapes by Chef Daniel, Champagne flavoured popcorn, and the most iconic of all champagnes, Moet & Chandon, because what is a celebration without Moet & Chandon?

Go on and set up your own viewing party, call a few of your closest friends, get the canapes in order, crack open a bottle of Moet & Chandon, and enjoy a new release or your favourite movie from the comfort of your home.