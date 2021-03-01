Connect with us

Check Out the Official Posters for "Devil In Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele

3 hours ago

Ace filmmaker ChinneyLove Eze has released the official posters for her movie “Devil In Agbada“, and it stars Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast.

Chinneylove Eze also produced “Hire a Man” and “Hire a Woman“.

The story follows three young strangers team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

The movie which is set for cinema release later this year, also stars Uzor Arukwe, Nosa Rex, Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot, and Soso Sobrekan.

Sharing the posters on her Instagram page, she wrote:

Something exciting is coming to a cinema near you this 2021 courtesy Chinneylove Eze Productions!
Synopsis: 3 young strangers team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

Meet the 3 leading women in DEVIL IN AGBADA – @ericanlewedim @efeirele and @lindaosifo who will be taking you on this roller coaster journey that will leave you screaming, giggling and clamping your feet’s all at the same time!

Starring: @uchejombo @desmondelliot @uzor.arukwe @etinosaofficial @babarex0 @sososoberekan amongst others!

DEVIL IN AGBADA hits the cinemas this 2021

Photo Credit: chinneyloveeze

