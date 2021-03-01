Check Out the Official Posters for “Devil In Agbada” starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele

Ace filmmaker ChinneyLove Eze has released the official posters for her movie “Devil In Agbada“, and it stars Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo and Efe Irele as the lead cast.

Chinneylove Eze also produced “Hire a Man” and “Hire a Woman“.

The story follows three young strangers team up to bring down a very ruthless Politician in a mission that involves infiltrating his heavily guarded and Impenetrable mansion.

The movie which is set for cinema release later this year, also stars Uzor Arukwe, Nosa Rex, Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot, and Soso Sobrekan.

Sharing the posters on her Instagram page, she wrote:

Something exciting is coming to a cinema near you this 2021 courtesy Chinneylove Eze Productions!

DEVIL IN AGBADA hits the cinemas this 2021

