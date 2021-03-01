Connect with us

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The official trailer for Kayode Kasum‘s coming movie “Ponzi” has finally premiered, ahead of its debut in cinemas on March 12.

“Ponzi” is produced by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by Kayode Kasum whose directorial credits include “This Lady Called Life“, “Love Is Yellow” “Sugar Rush” and many more. Scripted by “This Is Life” writer Toluwani Obayan.

The comedy film is based on victims of the infamous Ponzi scheme and stars Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka, Jide Kosoko, Mawuli Gavor, Tope Tedela, Chinyere Wilfred, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael and Mr Macaroni.

Watch the trailer below:

Behind the Scenes

The Cast

 

Photo Credit: kayodekasum

