Singer, Songwriter, Producer, and Executive Seyi Sodimu, has teamed up with Afrobeats superstar Wande Coal on a new song titled “See My Baby“, produced by Dapiano.

The singer, popular for his hit singles “Love Me Jeje, Love Me Tender“, “Money Man“, and “Pele Pele“, shows off his master songwriting ability as he and Wande Coal sing about timeless love.

Listen to the track below: