#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ayobami Esther: Common Mistakes Job Applicants Make & How to Rectify Them

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry

Huge Win for Omolola Salako as She Wins Astellas' C3 Grand Prize

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”

Prince Harry is Taking on a New Title as the Chief Impact Officer of a Mental Health Company

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Your Association Influences How Well You'll Do in Life

McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Here’s How to Apply for the Next Cohort at EbonyLife Creative Academy | P.S: It's FREE

Money Matters with Nimi: The Proverbs 31 Superwoman - Could She Be You?

Published

1 min ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to April.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 7th of April.

The winner’s post will be published on the 9th of April.

Start nominating!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

