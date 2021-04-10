Tomike & Tosin Adeoye got a Special Tradiversary Present – a Bun in the Oven!

It’s Tomike Adeoye‘s second wedding anniversary to her husband Tosin and they’ve got the best gift ever.

The actress and TV host posted a photo of herself and Tosin to celebrate their traditional anniversary, and captioning it, she wrote:

Happy Tradversary Baby!!🥺💕

I’m filled with so many emotions because today is special for soooo many reasons!🤐🥺🙈Today’s celebration venue is our YouTube channel 😂I have a special video for you my dear family members so click on the link in my bio to watch!🥺💕💕🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️

We went to YouTube as she asked and guess the big surprise… they’ve got a baby on the way!

Sharing the big news, the media personality wrote,

I’m so excited to finally share these precious moments with you my dear family members!! It’s our traditional wedding anniversary today and I decided to share the news with you on this special day! It’s been an incredibly overwhelming journey and we’re filled with gratitude to God for this special gift. We really can’t wait to meet our bundle of joy! Okay now that I’ve finished typing English, let me type what has been in my head sinceee!! Lol..FAMILY MEMBERS!!!! OLORI EBI IS PREGNANT🗣!!!!😂😂😂😂🥳🥳 Baby of the family is coming soon!!!lool👶🏼💃🏼💃🏼 Please say a word of prayer for our baby in the oven☺️💕💕 Thank you once again for watching.

Watch the beautiful vlog below: