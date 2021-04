Tomike & Tosin Adeoye got a Special Tradiversary Present – a Bun in the Oven!

It’s Tomike Adeoye‘s second wedding anniversary to her husband Tosin and they’ve got the best gift ever.

The actress and TV host posted a photo of herself and Tosin to celebrate their traditional anniversary, and captioning it, she wrote:

Happy Tradversary Baby!!๐Ÿฅบ๐Ÿ’•

Iโ€™m filled with so many emotions because today is special for soooo many reasons!๐Ÿค๐Ÿฅบ๐Ÿ™ˆTodayโ€™s celebration venue is our YouTube channel ๐Ÿ˜‚I have a special video for you my dear family members so click on the link in my bio to watch!๐Ÿฅบ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿฝโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿฝโ€โ™€๏ธ

We went to YouTube as she asked and guess the big surprise… they’ve got a baby on the way!

Sharing the big news, the media personality wrote,

I’m so excited to finally share these precious moments with you my dear family members!! Itโ€™s our traditional wedding anniversary today and I decided to share the news with you on this special day! It’s been an incredibly overwhelming journey and we’re filled with gratitude to God for this special gift. We really can’t wait to meet our bundle of joy! Okay now that I’ve finished typing English, let me type what has been in my head sinceee!! Lol..FAMILY MEMBERS!!!! OLORI EBI IS PREGNANT๐Ÿ—ฃ!!!!๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ Baby of the family is coming soon!!!lool๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿผ Please say a word of prayer for our baby in the ovenโ˜บ๏ธ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’• Thank you once again for watching.

Watch the beautiful vlog below: