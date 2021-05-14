Chidinma & Wilfred Ndidi’s Princess, Jaina is Oh-So-Adorable in these Birthday Snaps

Super Eagles and Leicester City player Wilfred Ndidi and wifey Chidinma Fortunate are celebrating their adorable princess Jaina as she turns one year old.

The footballer shared photos of his baby girl and captioning them, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my Adorable Princess I love you forever 👸❤️💝”

Dinma also shared a cutesy video of their baby and wrote in the caption:

Happy birthday my endless love, I love you Forever my Princess. It’s been an amazing 1 year

She later posted more photos of Jaina saying, “My rainbow baby ❤️🎂”

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @dinmaa_