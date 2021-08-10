“Nigerian Idol” Season 6 Last Girl Standing, Akunna Sparkles in New Photos for her Birthday

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Idol season 6 last girl standing and second runner up Akunna is celebrating her 24th birthday in these classy looks that reveal all her beauty and style.

The amazing singer, corporate and entertainment lawyer shared her gorgeous photos on Instagram and captioning them, she wrote:

Today I’m looking back at 23 years of memories, friends, family, and happiness.
I like what I see. THIS, IS 24!

It’s been an amazing year… Especially the last few months of being 23.
I’ve never been one to struggle because God keeps all his promises for my life. This is a new beginning.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY (like my friends would say) “AKUBILLIONS”

Happy birthday, Akunna! sending BN love and light your way❤

CREDITS:

👗; @feyi_agbaje
💄: @justrana_beauty
📷: @presleyvisuals

