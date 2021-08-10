Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Medlinboss' Birthday Glam is Giving Fairy Godmother Vibes😍

Sweet Spot

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Last Girl Standing, Akunna Sparkles in New Photos for her Birthday

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It's Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021

Sweet Spot

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha Celebrate Daughter, Janelle's 10th Birthday with Adorable Photos

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Ecool & Joyce Mulbah Are Introducing Us To Their Baby Girl - Mekhai

Sweet Spot

Uti Nwachukwu is Embracing His Sensuality in Enchanting Birthday Snaps

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye's Baby Shower Was All Shades of Amazing!

Sweet Spot

Somkele Idhalama's Second Child is Here!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Omotola's Slay in these New Photos Reminds Us Why She's Called Omosexy

Scoop Sweet Spot

Life Before #BBNaija: Jackie B & Her Son Are Picture-Perfect

Sweet Spot

Medlinboss’ Birthday Glam is Giving Fairy Godmother Vibes😍

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Celebrity stylist, personal shopper and brand influencer Mimi Linda Yina, popularly known as Medlinboss is a year older and she’s doing what she knows how to do best – serving looks in grand style.

All glammed up for her birthday, Mimi’s charming photos are giving us fairy godmother vibes; the one who makes a lot of our faves’ style wishes come true!

Here’s how she captioned the beautiful photos on Instagram:

Hi I am MEDLINBOSS and I am the QUEEN of style in AFRICA 👑

BORN TO WIN 👑the Lord Has Decorated Me With Grace And Glory 🙏🏾👑 Happy Birthday To Me 👑

TAKE ALL THE GLORY O LORD 👑No Man Will Take Your Glory In My Life …🙏🏾 Always Looking Up To God In Whom I Take Solace …🙏🏾Thank you Lord For The Most Preciuos Gift 🎁 Of Life 🙏🏾Heart Of Gratitude 🙏🏾

Happy birthday, Mimi! Sending BN love and light your way❤


CREDITS:

Outfit @hertunba
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Hair @dv_hairsalon
Props @mylifestyle_homeandoffice
Photography @theginstarp
Location @themonarcheventcentre
Set design @beezideaz3

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?
css.php