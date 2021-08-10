Sweet Spot
Medlinboss’ Birthday Glam is Giving Fairy Godmother Vibes😍
Celebrity stylist, personal shopper and brand influencer Mimi Linda Yina, popularly known as Medlinboss is a year older and she’s doing what she knows how to do best – serving looks in grand style.
All glammed up for her birthday, Mimi’s charming photos are giving us fairy godmother vibes; the one who makes a lot of our faves’ style wishes come true!
Here’s how she captioned the beautiful photos on Instagram:
Hi I am MEDLINBOSS and I am the QUEEN of style in AFRICA 👑
BORN TO WIN 👑the Lord Has Decorated Me With Grace And Glory 🙏🏾👑 Happy Birthday To Me 👑
TAKE ALL THE GLORY O LORD 👑No Man Will Take Your Glory In My Life …🙏🏾 Always Looking Up To God In Whom I Take Solace …🙏🏾Thank you Lord For The Most Preciuos Gift 🎁 Of Life 🙏🏾Heart Of Gratitude 🙏🏾
Happy birthday, Mimi! Sending BN love and light your way❤
CREDITS:
Outfit @hertunba
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Hair @dv_hairsalon
Props @mylifestyle_homeandoffice
Photography @theginstarp
Location @themonarcheventcentre
Set design @beezideaz3