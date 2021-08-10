Medlinboss’ Birthday Glam is Giving Fairy Godmother Vibes😍

Celebrity stylist, personal shopper and brand influencer Mimi Linda Yina, popularly known as Medlinboss is a year older and she’s doing what she knows how to do best – serving looks in grand style.

All glammed up for her birthday, Mimi’s charming photos are giving us fairy godmother vibes; the one who makes a lot of our faves’ style wishes come true!

Here’s how she captioned the beautiful photos on Instagram:

Hi I am MEDLINBOSS and I am the QUEEN of style in AFRICA 👑 BORN TO WIN 👑the Lord Has Decorated Me With Grace And Glory 🙏🏾👑 Happy Birthday To Me 👑 TAKE ALL THE GLORY O LORD 👑No Man Will Take Your Glory In My Life …🙏🏾 Always Looking Up To God In Whom I Take Solace …🙏🏾Thank you Lord For The Most Preciuos Gift 🎁 Of Life 🙏🏾Heart Of Gratitude 🙏🏾

Happy birthday, Mimi! Sending BN love and light your way❤

CREDITS:

Outfit @hertunba

Makeup @tolufelix_mua

Hair @dv_hairsalon

Props @mylifestyle_homeandoffice

Photography @theginstarp

Location @themonarcheventcentre

Set design @beezideaz3