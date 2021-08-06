Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha Celebrate Daughter, Janelle's 10th Birthday with Adorable Photos

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Ecool & Joyce Mulbah Are Introducing Us To Their Baby Girl - Mekhai

Sweet Spot

Uti Nwachukwu is Embracing His Sensuality in Enchanting Birthday Snaps

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye's Baby Shower Was All Shades of Amazing!

Sweet Spot

Somkele Idhalama's Second Child is Here!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Omotola's Slay in these New Photos Reminds Us Why She's Called Omosexy

Scoop Sweet Spot

Life Before #BBNaija: Jackie B & Her Son Are Picture-Perfect

Scoop Sweet Spot

New Mum Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong covers TheWill Downtown Magazine's Latest Issue

Sweet Spot

Unapologetically Herself! Moet Abebe is One Beautiful Birthday Baddie

Scoop Sweet Spot

Chidiogo Akunyili-Parr is Expecting Her First Child + A Book About Dora Akunyili is Coming

Sweet Spot

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha Celebrate Daughter, Janelle’s 10th Birthday with Adorable Photos

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha are celebrating the tenth birthday of their first daughter Janelle Okpocha.

The proud parents shared adorable photos of their baby girl, Janelle with nothing but sweet words of well wishes and prayers.

Here’s how Basketmouth captioned the photos:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful PRINCESS #JanelleOkpocha, May your day be as special as you are. Thank you for making it so easy to be proud of you, Daddy and Mummy love you so much. Welcome to the 10th floor.

This is the annual warning/reminder that I’ve got a big gun, bomb and other destructive devices.

Elsie wrote,

My real-life Princess. My precious child. My daughter with a beautiful heart, fearless, sooo kind, and exceptional.
You forever make us so proud of you. Happy 10th birthday baby. I love you always and forever ❤️❤️❤️

Her Mother’s Daughter. May your days be long, fruitful, beautiful, blessed , merry and full of sunshine.

 

Photo Credit: @Elsieokpocha, @basketmouth

Stylist: @kemiodunsi1
Hair: @fjesam
Photography: @mimikreationz_studioz

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly

Rita Chidinma: Women Should Never Be Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Dennis Isong: How to Invest in Real Estate With Little Money

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php