Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha Celebrate Daughter, Janelle’s 10th Birthday with Adorable Photos

Comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha are celebrating the tenth birthday of their first daughter Janelle Okpocha.

The proud parents shared adorable photos of their baby girl, Janelle with nothing but sweet words of well wishes and prayers.

Here’s how Basketmouth captioned the photos:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful PRINCESS #JanelleOkpocha, May your day be as special as you are. Thank you for making it so easy to be proud of you, Daddy and Mummy love you so much. Welcome to the 10th floor. This is the annual warning/reminder that I’ve got a big gun, bomb and other destructive devices.

Elsie wrote,

My real-life Princess. My precious child. My daughter with a beautiful heart, fearless, sooo kind, and exceptional.

You forever make us so proud of you. Happy 10th birthday baby. I love you always and forever ❤️❤️❤️ Her Mother’s Daughter. May your days be long, fruitful, beautiful, blessed , merry and full of sunshine.

Photo Credit: @Elsieokpocha, @basketmouth

Stylist: @kemiodunsi1

Hair: @fjesam

Photography: @mimikreationz_studioz