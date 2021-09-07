These 7 Sustainable African Beauty Brands are Championing Sustainable Practices in The Beauty Industry

If you are looking to educate yourself on being a more eco-aware, knowledgeable beauty consumer, this post is for you. Sustainability transcends beyond the realms of fashion. Some African beauty brands have taken strides to create a niche within the ethical and sustainability space.

A beauty brand promoting sustainability encompasses many factors, such as using raw, natural materials in their products, recycling, using less energy, and reducing waste.

Without further ado, below are 7 sustainable African beauty brands from the continent whose works we admire.

Throughout our BellaNaija Style Declutter & Donate campaign we will be raising much-needed awareness around the topic of sustainable fashion & beauty in Africa. Keep up with our activities on Instagram #BNSDeclutterDonate and on www.bellanaijastyle.com to keep up with all our activities.

NOKWARE

Nokware is a Ghanaian solution-driven skincare brand that manufactures natural and organic skincare packaged sustainably in reusable and recyclable bamboo and calabashes. In the long run, the brand plans to eliminate all plastic from its packaging.

Nokware is equally committed to promoting fair prices and ensuring zero exploitation of local cooperatives that produce African herbs, plants, and oils.

ARAMI

Arami‘s approach to beauty is rooted in simple, natural ingredients and African wellness traditions. The brand’s beauty products are free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil and other harmful substances.

As part of a commitment to be more environmentally friendly, Arami runs a recycling program to reduce plastic waste. Additionally, they partnered with waste management professionals to repurpose their plastics, cartons, and paper bags.

MALÉE

South African luxury fragrance and body care brand Malée uses 100% natural active ingredients in its products. All products are free from mineral oils, animal-derived ingredients, many known allergens and harmful parabens and silicones. In addition, their products come in minimalist, recyclable packaging that does not contain microplastics.

R&R LUXURY

R&R Luxury is a natural, plant-based beauty brand from Ghana that uses ancient beauty secrets from Africa to create ageless beauty at an affordable price while empowering hundreds of Ghanaian women through the company’s supply chain.

Skin Gourmet

Skin Gourmet is a raw handmade skincare brand made with absolutely no preservatives. The brand’s products are free from stabilizers, preservatives, parabens, artificial colours or fragrances.

The use of sustainable packaging by Skin Gourmet is crucial to maintaining the freshness of its products. As a part of their mission to foster a healthy and sustainable environment, they offer clients generous discounts upon recycling used jars.

Natural Nigerian

Born out of necessity for clean, functional and sustainable beauty products, Natural Nigerian has always had sustainability at its forefront. The brand uses a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients, all certified safe by organic certification organizations Ecocert and COSMOS, in its hair and skincare products.

AJALI

AJALI’s entire range is 100% natural, preservative-free and made solely by hand. The brand’s products are cruelty-free, 100% natural, non-toxic and biodegradable with eco-friendly packages. They also partner with traceable local suppliers and never import materials.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. In Africa, there are much more ethical and sustainable fashion and beauty brands. Please feel free to add brands that you know in the comments section below.