BBNaija6 Week 7: Emmanuel wins Head Of House + Whitemoney, Liquorose, Saga Up for Possible Eviction

The nomination process for this week was different from the previous ones in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season.

The nominations took place before the Head Of House challenge and Housemates went in one after the other to submit their names. It went as follows:

Jaypaul : Nini and Pere

: Nini and Pere Jackie B : Pere and Saga

: Pere and Saga Saskay : Whitemoney and Liquorose

: Whitemoney and Liquorose Yousef : Emmanuel and Queen

: Emmanuel and Queen Angel : Emmanuel and Saga

: Emmanuel and Saga Emmanuel : Yousef and Jackie B

: Yousef and Jackie B Saga – Jackie B and Jaypaul

– Jackie B and Jaypaul Liquorose : Saga and Cross

: Saga and Cross Pere : WhiteMoney and Angel

: WhiteMoney and Angel Cross : Saga and Liquorose

: Saga and Liquorose Queen : Saskay and Pere

: Saskay and Pere Whitemoney : Saga and Saskay

: Saga and Saskay Nini: Pere and Jaypaul

The following Housemates were asked to stand up for gaining the most nominations: Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Saskay, Jackie B. They were up and they all had an opportunity to save themselves from possible eviction.

Biggie then asked the Housemates to prepare for the Head Of House Challenge. After the game, Emmanuel won week 7’s Head Of House Challenge and Pere emerged as the first runner up, making him this week’s veto power holder.

Emmanuel’s nomination was also nullified since he’s Head Of House.

Veto power holder Pere was asked to save a nominated Housemate and replace them with a Housemate not previously nominated.

Pere saved himself and nominated Queen in his place. The Housemates up for possible eviction this week are:

Saga

Queen

Saskay

Jackie B

You ko

Jaypaul

Whitemoney

Liquorose

It’s time to vote and keep your favourite Housemates in the house this week.