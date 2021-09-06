Movies & TV
#BBNaija6 Week 7: Emmanuel wins Head Of House + Whitemoney, Liquorose, Saga Up for Possible Eviction
The nomination process for this week was different from the previous ones in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season.
The nominations took place before the Head Of House challenge and Housemates went in one after the other to submit their names. It went as follows:
- Jaypaul: Nini and Pere
- Jackie B: Pere and Saga
- Saskay: Whitemoney and Liquorose
- Yousef: Emmanuel and Queen
- Angel: Emmanuel and Saga
- Emmanuel: Yousef and Jackie B
- Saga – Jackie B and Jaypaul
- Liquorose: Saga and Cross
- Pere: WhiteMoney and Angel
- Cross: Saga and Liquorose
- Queen: Saskay and Pere
- Whitemoney: Saga and Saskay
- Nini: Pere and Jaypaul
The following Housemates were asked to stand up for gaining the most nominations: Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Saskay, Jackie B. They were up and they all had an opportunity to save themselves from possible eviction.
Biggie then asked the Housemates to prepare for the Head Of House Challenge. After the game, Emmanuel won week 7’s Head Of House Challenge and Pere emerged as the first runner up, making him this week’s veto power holder.
Emmanuel’s nomination was also nullified since he’s Head Of House.
Veto power holder Pere was asked to save a nominated Housemate and replace them with a Housemate not previously nominated.
Pere saved himself and nominated Queen in his place. The Housemates up for possible eviction this week are:
Saga
Queen
Saskay
Jackie B
You ko
Jaypaul
Whitemoney
Liquorose
