Take in all the Feels of Buki & Buks’ Romantic #BNBling Moment By The Lagoon

Published

34 mins ago

 on

We can’t help but get super giddy about surprise proposals and we bet you feel the same way too. Now, if you’re also a lover of nature and its beauties, then consider this a double treat! Buki had an all-so-sweet BN Bling moment with the love of her life Buks, and we’re simply taking in all the feels.

What was supposed to be a romantic lunch date, overlooking the beauty of the Lagoon became even more romantic when Buks went on one knee and popped that big question. Of course, you already know what the answer was as here we are, grinning from ear to ear and sharing their heartwarming proposal photos with you!

Enjoy their beautiful photos below.

Credits

Bride-to-be @kokakola_kay
Groom-to-be @bukunmi.ogunrinde
Photography & Videography @buksvisuals 

